The Chicago Sky (5-9) will be attempting to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the Los Angeles Sparks (7-7) on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. It will air at 12:00 PM ET on NBA TV.

There is no line set for the game.

Sky vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV

Sky vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 90 Sparks 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-14.5)

Chicago (-14.5) Computer Predicted Total: 166.1

Sky vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has six wins in 13 games against the spread this season.

There have been six Chicago's games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.

Sky Performance Insights

Offensively, the Sky are scoring 77.3 points per game (ninth-ranked in league). They are allowing 82.4 points per contest at the other end (sixth-ranked).

With 34.3 boards per game, Chicago is eighth in the WNBA. It surrenders 34.6 rebounds per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

With 14.3 turnovers per game, the Sky are ninth in the WNBA. They force 12.8 turnovers per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

With 7.1 treys per game, the Sky rank sixth in the WNBA. They have a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Sky are allowing opposing teams to post a 32.4% three-point percentage this year (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but they've shined by allowing only 6.4 treys per contest (second-best).

Chicago has taken 70.1% two-pointers and 29.9% three-pointers this season. Of the team's baskets, 75.8% are two-pointers and 24.2% are threes.

