Pete Alonso will lead the way for the New York Mets (36-43) on Wednesday, June 28, when they square off against Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (41-38) at Citi Field at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog Brewers have +120 odds to upset. The over/under for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (6-5, 3.52 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (5-2, 2.91 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 50 times and won 26, or 52%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Mets have a record of 16-19 (45.7%).

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Mets went 2-3 over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been victorious in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Brewers have won eight of 19 games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) William Contreras 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Willy Adames 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +105 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.