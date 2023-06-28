How to Watch the Brewers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
The New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo will take on the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Citi Field.
Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 86 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .370 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 316 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.04 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Wade Miley (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.
- The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Miley will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/23/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-1
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Shane Bieber
|6/24/2023
|Guardians
|L 4-2
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Tanner Bibee
|6/25/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-4
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Aaron Civale
|6/26/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Justin Verlander
|6/27/2023
|Mets
|L 7-2
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|David Peterson
|6/28/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Kodai Senga
|6/29/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|6/30/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Osvaldo Bido
|7/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Johan Oviedo
|7/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Rich Hill
|7/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Drew Smyly
