The New York Mets and Brandon Nimmo will take on the Milwaukee Brewers and Christian Yelich on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series at Citi Field.

Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 86 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .370 this season.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 316 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.04 ERA this year, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.265 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Wade Miley (5-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Miley will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/23/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets L 7-2 Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets - Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates - Away Freddy Peralta Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Rich Hill 7/3/2023 Cubs - Home Julio Teheran Drew Smyly

