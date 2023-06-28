Wednesday's contest between the New York Mets (36-43) and Milwaukee Brewers (41-38) squaring off at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Mets, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 28.

The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (6-5, 3.52 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Wade Miley (5-2, 2.91 ERA).

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its foes are 3-5-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in 17, or 45.9%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Milwaukee has a mark of 8-11 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in MLB play scoring four runs per game (316 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 14th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule