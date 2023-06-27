The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.188 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher David Peterson and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Discover More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller has 13 doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .279.

Miller has gotten a hit in 40 of 60 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits on 13 occasions (21.7%).

In four games this year, he has homered (6.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate).

Miller has driven home a run in 17 games this year (28.3%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games.

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (19 of 60), with two or more runs four times (6.7%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 28 .260 AVG .297 .327 OBP .314 .400 SLG .406 8 XBH 9 3 HR 1 11 RBI 10 20/8 K/BB 19/3 4 SB 5

Mets Pitching Rankings