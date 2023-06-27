Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Luis Urias (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias is hitting .157 with two doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In seven of 18 games this season, Urias has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in five of 18 games so far this year.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.179
|AVG
|.130
|.343
|OBP
|.286
|.250
|SLG
|.261
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|9/3
|K/BB
|5/4
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.62 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 107 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Peterson starts for the first time this season for the Mets.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 27-year-old southpaw.
