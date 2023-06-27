Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Mets on June 27, 2023
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop betting options for Pete Alonso, Christian Yelich and others are available in the New York Mets-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Citi Field on Tuesday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has recorded 76 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .273/.367/.432 on the year.
- Yelich will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .350 with a double, three walks and two RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 26
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 25
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 24
|1-for-2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Guardians
|Jun. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 27 walks and 25 RBI (52 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .242/.335/.419 slash line on the season.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|Jun. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jun. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 58 hits with six doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 29 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .222/.314/.529 so far this year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 21
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has recorded 65 hits with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a .223/.305/.442 slash line so far this year.
- Lindor takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .375 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 24
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Phillies
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Jun. 21
|1-for-1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
