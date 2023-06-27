The New York Mets (35-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (41-37) will square off on Tuesday, June 27 at Citi Field, with David Peterson getting the ball for the Mets and Julio Teheran toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mets as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Brewers +125 moneyline odds. The contest's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Peterson - NYM (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-2, 1.53 ERA)

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 49 times and won 25, or 51%, of those games.

The Mets have a 13-16 record (winning 44.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

New York has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (47.2%) in those games.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 6-8 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Brewers had a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Brewers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Owen Miller 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Luis Urías 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 15th 1st Win NL Central +130 - 1st

