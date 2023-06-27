Francisco Lindor and Christian Yelich will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets play the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Brewers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 18th in Major League Baseball with 86 home runs.

Milwaukee is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .372 this season.

The Brewers rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .226.

Milwaukee ranks 25th in the majors with 314 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.266 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Julio Teheran (2-2) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he allowed two hits in five scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has four quality starts in six chances this season.

Teheran will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has made six appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians L 4-2 Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians W 5-4 Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets W 2-1 Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets - Away Julio Teheran David Peterson 6/28/2023 Mets - Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 6/30/2023 Pirates - Away Corbin Burnes Osvaldo Bido 7/1/2023 Pirates - Away Colin Rea Johan Oviedo 7/2/2023 Pirates - Away Julio Teheran Rich Hill

