Tuesday's contest between the New York Mets (35-43) and the Milwaukee Brewers (41-37) at Citi Field is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Mets taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on June 27.

The probable pitchers are David Peterson for the Mets and Julio Teheran (2-2) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mets 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 3-2.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.

The Brewers have won in 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win six times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging four runs per game (314 total), Milwaukee is the 25th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Brewers Schedule