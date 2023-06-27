Tuesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (51-27) and the Minnesota Twins (40-40) clashing at Truist Park (on June 27) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 victory for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (5-1) to the mound, while Joe Ryan (8-4) will answer the bell for the Twins.

Braves vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 8-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have covered in each of their last two games with a spread.

This season, the Braves have won 44 out of the 67 games, or 65.7%, in which they've been favored.

Atlanta has a record of 29-12 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 432.

The Braves have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Twins were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Twins' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Twins have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (32.1%) in those games.

This season, Minnesota has been victorious three times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Twins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (341 total), Minnesota is the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Twins have pitched to a 3.65 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 22 @ Phillies W 5-1 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola June 23 @ Reds L 11-10 AJ Smith-Shawver vs Luke Weaver June 24 @ Reds W 7-6 Jared Shuster vs Graham Ashcraft June 25 @ Reds W 7-6 Charlie Morton vs Levi Stoudt June 26 Twins W 4-1 Spencer Strider vs Sonny Gray June 27 Twins - Bryce Elder vs Joe Ryan June 28 Twins - Mike Soroka vs Kenta Maeda June 30 Marlins - Jared Shuster vs Bryan Hoeing July 1 Marlins - Charlie Morton vs Eury Pérez July 2 Marlins - Spencer Strider vs Sandy Alcantara July 3 @ Guardians - Bryce Elder vs Logan Allen

Twins Schedule