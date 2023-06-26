Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Raimel Tapia -- with a slugging percentage of .174 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the hill, on June 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Guardians.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is batting .226 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Tapia has recorded a hit in 19 of 42 games this year (45.2%), including four multi-hit games (9.5%).
- In 42 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Tapia has driven in a run in 10 games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 23.8% of his games this season (10 of 42), he has scored, and in three of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|16
|.083
|AVG
|.273
|.077
|OBP
|.319
|.333
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|5/0
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|2
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Mets allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Mets are sending Verlander (2-4) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In nine games this season, the 40-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
