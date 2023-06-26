After batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Citi Field

Mets Starter: Justin Verlander

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.431) and total hits (74) this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.

Yelich enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .250.

In 66.2% of his games this season (49 of 74), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (27.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (10.8%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

Yelich has driven home a run in 23 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 36 games this year (48.6%), including 16 multi-run games (21.6%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .272 AVG .268 .373 OBP .353 .456 SLG .406 14 XBH 11 5 HR 4 18 RBI 16 40/20 K/BB 33/17 8 SB 9

Mets Pitching Rankings