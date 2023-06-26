Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Mets - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Justin Verlander) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.363), slugging percentage (.431) and total hits (74) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 76th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .250.
- In 66.2% of his games this season (49 of 74), Yelich has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (27.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (10.8%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Yelich has driven home a run in 23 games this year (31.1%), including more than one RBI in 10.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 36 games this year (48.6%), including 16 multi-run games (21.6%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.272
|AVG
|.268
|.373
|OBP
|.353
|.456
|SLG
|.406
|14
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|40/20
|K/BB
|33/17
|8
|SB
|9
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.65 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (106 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 40-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
