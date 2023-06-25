Sunday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians and Aaron Civale, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 19 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

Caratini is batting .256 with three home runs and nine walks.

Caratini has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 22.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 27), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Caratini has driven in a run in 10 games this season (37.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In nine of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .209 AVG .298 .327 OBP .340 .349 SLG .362 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 7 RBI 5 13/7 K/BB 10/2 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings