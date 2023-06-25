The Chicago Sky (5-8) will be looking to halt a five-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Connecticut Sun (11-3) on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

TV: ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS

Sky vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 85 Sky 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Sky vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-6.1)

Connecticut (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 163.6

Sky vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Chicago has six wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

Chicago has played 12 games this season, and five of them have hit the over.

Sky Performance Insights

With 77.7 points scored per game and 81.4 points allowed, the Sky are eighth in the league on offense and sixth defensively.

In 2023, Chicago is eighth in the league in rebounds (34.6 per game) and fourth in rebounds conceded (34.3).

The Sky commit 13.9 turnovers per game and force 12.7 per game, ranking ninth and eighth, respectively, in the WNBA.

In 2023 the Sky are fifth in the league in 3-point makes (7.3 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (35.3%).

Defensively, the Sky are second-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.2. They are fourth in 3-point percentage allowed at 31.9%.

Chicago attempts 30.0% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 70.0% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.0% of Chicago's baskets are 3-pointers, and 75.0% are 2-pointers.

