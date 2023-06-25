On Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Chicago Sky (5-8) will aim to end a three-game road slide when taking on the Connecticut Sun (11-3), airing at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sun matchup.

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Sky Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-5.5) 158.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Sun (-5.5) 158.5 -250 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Sun (-5.5) 158.5 -250 +190 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sky have won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
  • Connecticut has been favored by 5.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.
  • Chicago has been an underdog by 5.5 points or more five times this year, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.
  • A total of eight out of the Sun's 13 games this season have hit the over.
  • In the Sky's 12 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

