Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Sunday, Rowdy Tellez (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Guardians Player Props
|Brewers vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Guardians Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Guardians
|Brewers vs Guardians Odds
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is batting .216 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Tellez has picked up a hit in 40 of 70 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tellez has had an RBI in 21 games this season (30.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 70 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.196
|AVG
|.233
|.260
|OBP
|.311
|.384
|SLG
|.425
|9
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|16
|25/10
|K/BB
|37/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Civale (2-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.67 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.67, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.