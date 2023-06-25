On Sunday, Luis Urias (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Urías? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .146.

Urias has had a base hit in six of 16 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of 16 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Urias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 .179 AVG .100 .343 OBP .217 .250 SLG .250 2 XBH 1 0 HR 1 4 RBI 1 9/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings