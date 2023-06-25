Brewers vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 25
Sunday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (37-39) and the Milwaukee Brewers (39-37) at Progressive Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Guardians coming out on top. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on June 25.
The Guardians will look to Aaron Civale (2-2) against the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (5-5).
Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Guardians 4, Brewers 3.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 2-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Brewers' past 10 games.
- The Brewers have won in 16, or 45.7%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Milwaukee has a win-loss record of 16-19 when favored by -110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 52.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Milwaukee scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (307 total, four per game).
- Brewers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.04 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|June 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson
|June 21
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen
|June 23
|@ Guardians
|W 7-1
|Wade Miley vs Shane Bieber
|June 24
|@ Guardians
|L 4-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Tanner Bibee
|June 25
|@ Guardians
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Aaron Civale
|June 26
|@ Mets
|-
|Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander
|June 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Tylor Megill
|June 28
|@ Mets
|-
|Wade Miley vs Kodai Senga
|June 29
|@ Mets
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Max Scherzer
|June 30
|@ Pirates
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Osvaldo Bido
