On Saturday, Rowdy Tellez (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Guardians.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rowdy Tellez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez is hitting .219 with six doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 24 walks.

Tellez has recorded a hit in 40 of 69 games this season (58.0%), including 10 multi-hit games (14.5%).

In 15.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.4% of his games this season, Tellez has tallied at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .196 AVG .241 .260 OBP .321 .384 SLG .440 9 XBH 10 6 HR 6 15 RBI 16 25/10 K/BB 37/14 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings