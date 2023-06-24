The Milwaukee Brewers, including Raimel Tapia (.185 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 110 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia has four doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .235.
  • Tapia has had a hit in 19 of 40 games this year (47.5%), including multiple hits four times (10.0%).
  • In 40 games played this year, he has homered in only two of them.
  • In 10 games this season (25.0%), Tapia has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 25.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.5%).

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 16
.256 AVG .273
.347 OBP .319
.372 SLG .364
4 XBH 2
0 HR 1
5 RBI 5
11/6 K/BB 8/3
3 SB 2

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (78 total, one per game).
  • Bibee (3-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
