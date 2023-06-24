Christian Yelich Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Saturday, Christian Yelich (.658 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee in OBP (.357), slugging percentage (.427) and OPS (.784) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 84th in the league in slugging.
- Yelich has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30.6% of his games this year, Yelich has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 34 games this year (47.2%), including 15 multi-run games (20.8%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|33
|.272
|AVG
|.260
|.373
|OBP
|.340
|.456
|SLG
|.397
|14
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|15
|40/20
|K/BB
|32/15
|8
|SB
|8
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.89 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 78 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Bibee (3-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 53 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.05, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
