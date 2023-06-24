Carlota Ciganda is in 41st place, with a score of +3, after the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Carlota Ciganda Insights

Carlota Ciganda Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Ciganda has finished better than par eight times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in one of her last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Ciganda has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Ciganda has finished in the top 10 once in her past five tournaments.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Ciganda has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five tournaments.

Ciganda has qualified for the weekend in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 22 -7 266 0 16 2 4 $751,759

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Ciganda wound up 41st at this tournament the one time she finished the tournament.

Ciganda has one made cut in her past two appearances at this tournament.

Ciganda last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 41st.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,024 yards, which is longer than the 6,621-yard length for this event.

The average course Ciganda has played in the past year has been 58 yards shorter than the 6,621 yards Baltusrol GC will be at for this event.

Ciganda's Last Time Out

Ciganda was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 85th percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 32 holes.

Ciganda shot better than 86% of the golfers at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on the tournament's 20 par-5 holes, averaging 4.45 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Ciganda fared the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ciganda recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.1).

Ciganda's six birdies or better on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give were more than the tournament average (3.0).

At that last outing, Ciganda's par-4 performance (on 32 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

Ciganda ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4) with 11 on the 20 par-5 holes.

On the 20 par-5s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ciganda underperformed compared to the field average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Ciganda's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

