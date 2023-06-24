Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers at Progressive Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Brewers vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 85 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 305 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Brewers have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Brewers rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Milwaukee averages just 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Brewers have a combined WHIP of 1.276 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (5-6) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in eight of them.

Peralta has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Freddy Peralta Luis Ortiz 6/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Corbin Burnes Merrill Kelly 6/20/2023 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home Colin Rea Ryne Nelson 6/21/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-1 Home Julio Teheran Zac Gallen 6/23/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Away Wade Miley Shane Bieber 6/24/2023 Guardians - Away Freddy Peralta Tanner Bibee 6/25/2023 Guardians - Away Corbin Burnes Aaron Civale 6/26/2023 Mets - Away Colin Rea Justin Verlander 6/27/2023 Mets - Away Julio Teheran Tylor Megill 6/28/2023 Mets - Away Wade Miley Kodai Senga 6/29/2023 Mets - Away Freddy Peralta Max Scherzer

