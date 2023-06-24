Saturday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (36-39) taking on the Milwaukee Brewers (39-36) at 4:10 PM ET (on June 24). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (3-2) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (5-6) will answer the bell for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 34 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (47.1%) in those games.

This year, Milwaukee has won 13 of 27 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Milwaukee is No. 26 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (305 total runs).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule