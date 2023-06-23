Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Willy Adames (.184 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .203 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Adames has gotten a hit in 35 of 64 games this season (54.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has driven in a run in 18 games this year (28.1%), including six games with more than one RBI (9.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (39.1%), including six games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|27
|.221
|AVG
|.181
|.295
|OBP
|.273
|.389
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|14
|40/14
|K/BB
|31/13
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 76 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 25th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 59th among qualifying pitchers this season.
