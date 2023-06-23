Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Guardians - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.167 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez is hitting .220 with five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 24 walks.
- Tellez has had a hit in 39 of 68 games this year (57.4%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.7%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (16.2%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21 games this season (30.9%), Tellez has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (10.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 26.5% of his games this season (18 of 68), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.4%) he has scored more than once.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|34
|.196
|AVG
|.243
|.260
|OBP
|.325
|.384
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|16
|25/10
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Guardians give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- The Guardians will send Bieber (5-4) to make his 16th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.51 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went 7 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.51), 33rd in WHIP (1.221), and 59th in K/9 (6.5).
