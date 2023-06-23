On Friday, Owen Miller (.182 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Owen Miller At The Plate

Miller is batting .284 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Miller has gotten a hit in 39 of 57 games this season (68.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (21.1%).

In 7.0% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Miller has picked up an RBI in 28.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.3% of his games.

He has scored in 31.6% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 25 .260 AVG .311 .327 OBP .323 .400 SLG .411 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 11 RBI 8 20/8 K/BB 16/2 4 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings