A match in the Mallorca Championships quarterfinals is next for Feliciano Lopez, and he will go up against Yannick Hanfmann. Lopez's monyeline odds to win it all at Country Club Santa Ponsa are +1000.

Lopez at the 2023 Mallorca Championships

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Country Club Santa Ponsa

Country Club Santa Ponsa Location: Mallorca, Philippines

Mallorca, Philippines Court Surface: Grass

Lopez's Next Match

Lopez will play Hanfmann in the quarterfinals on Thursday, June 29 at 10:00 AM ET, after defeating Jordan Thompson in the previous round 7-6, 1-6, 6-3.

Lopez Stats

Lopez is coming off a 7-6, 1-6, 6-3 win over No. 71-ranked Thompson in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Lopez is 1-7 over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

In three tournaments on grass over the past 12 months, Lopez has gone 0-3.

Through eight matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Lopez has played 26.3 games per match. He won 43.3% of them.

On grass, Lopez has played three matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 23.7 games per match while winning 42.3% of games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Lopez has won 72.4% of his games on serve, and 14.1% on return.

Lopez has been victorious in 75.0% of his service games on grass over the past year and 0.0% of his return games.

