On Friday, Brian Anderson (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Brian Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is batting .226 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks.

Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (40 of 70), with at least two hits 11 times (15.7%).

In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Anderson has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.4%).

In 37.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .244 AVG .204 .331 OBP .323 .435 SLG .333 13 XBH 7 6 HR 3 23 RBI 11 45/15 K/BB 32/18 0 SB 0

