Christian Yelich and Jose Ramirez are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Progressive Field on Friday (starting at 7:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 32 RBI (70 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.

He's slashing .267/.360/.431 so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 49 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashed .241/.333/.424 so far this year.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

He has 10 quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Bieber will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 15 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 28-year-old's 3.51 ERA ranks 25th, 1.221 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 59th.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 7.1 7 5 5 5 2 vs. Astros Jun. 11 7.0 3 0 0 9 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 6 5.2 5 1 1 2 1 at Orioles May. 31 4.0 8 7 7 4 2 vs. Cardinals May. 26 6.2 5 2 2 2 4

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 81 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.354/.509 on the year.

Ramirez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .318 with a double, two triples, a walk and four RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 78 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 35 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .264/.342/.358 slash line so far this year.

Kwan has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and five RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jun. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Athletics Jun. 20 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 18 1-for-6 4 0 3 3 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 17 4-for-5 1 0 0 4 1

