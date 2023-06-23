The Cleveland Guardians (36-38) will look to Jose Ramirez when they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (38-36) at Progressive Field on Friday, June 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Guardians (-135). The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (5-4, 3.51 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (4-2, 3.28 ERA)

Brewers vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 21 (56.8%) of those contests.

The Guardians have gone 12-13 (winning 48% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians won each of the four games they played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.

The Brewers have a mark of 7-11 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 1-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Willy Adames 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Owen Miller 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+210) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) William Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 1st Win NL Central +125 - 1st

