William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers will take the field on Friday at Progressive Field against Shane Bieber, who is projected to start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The favored Guardians have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +125. The over/under is 8 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -150 +125 8 -105 -115 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have posted a mark of 1-3.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Brewers and their foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Brewers games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (45.5%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have hit the over in 31 of its 74 games with a total this season.

The Brewers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-18 16-18 17-16 21-20 28-22 10-14

