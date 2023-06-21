Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .184 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Diamondbacks Player Props
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .207 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 55.6% of his games this season (35 of 63), Adames has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (17.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.6% of his games this year, Adames has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (9.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 39.7% of his games this year (25 of 63), with two or more runs six times (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|27
|.228
|AVG
|.181
|.303
|OBP
|.273
|.402
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|14
|39/14
|K/BB
|31/13
|1
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (8-2) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.96), 24th in WHIP (1.128), and 17th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.