Rowdy Tellez -- with a slugging percentage of .188 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Read More About This Game

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

  • Tellez has five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks while batting .222.
  • Tellez has had a hit in 39 of 67 games this season (58.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (14.9%).
  • He has hit a home run in 11 games this year (16.4%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 31.3% of his games this year, Tellez has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 26.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 34
.200 AVG .243
.258 OBP .325
.391 SLG .441
9 XBH 9
6 HR 6
15 RBI 16
25/9 K/BB 36/14
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 13th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
