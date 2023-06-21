The Milwaukee Brewers, including Owen Miller (.265 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Diamondbacks.

Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Owen Miller At The Plate

  • Miller has 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while hitting .289.
  • Miller has picked up a hit in 39 of 56 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
  • In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Miller has had an RBI in 16 games this year (28.6%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.4%).
  • In 32.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 25
.268 AVG .311
.336 OBP .323
.412 SLG .411
8 XBH 7
3 HR 1
11 RBI 8
20/8 K/BB 16/2
4 SB 5

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (83 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gallen (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 13th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
