Luis Urías Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Luis Urias -- hitting .214 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on June 21 at 2:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.
Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Luis Urías At The Plate
- Urias has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .158.
- Urias has had a base hit in five of 13 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 13 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Urias has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|.200
|AVG
|.077
|.375
|OBP
|.200
|.280
|SLG
|.308
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|7/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gallen (8-2) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 13th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
