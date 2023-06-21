Brian Anderson Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Brian Anderson, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 33 walks while hitting .229.
- In 58.0% of his 69 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.1%, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Anderson has an RBI in 21 of 69 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in five games.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|32
|.250
|AVG
|.204
|.338
|OBP
|.323
|.445
|SLG
|.333
|13
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|11
|44/15
|K/BB
|32/18
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 83 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 16th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 13th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
