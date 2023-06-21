The Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) and Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Diamondbacks will look to Zac Gallen (8-2) versus the Brewers and Julio Teheran (2-2).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (8-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-2, 1.78 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Julio Teheran

The Brewers will send Teheran (2-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 1.78 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.

In five games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 1.78, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .202 against him.

Teheran is aiming for his fifth straight quality start.

Teheran is aiming for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per start.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (8-2) will take the mound for the Diamondbacks, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up one earned run on six hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 15 games this season with a 2.96 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 13th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.

Zac Gallen vs. Brewers

The Brewers have scored 297 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 544 hits, 29th in baseball, with 82 home runs (17th in the league).

The Brewers have gone 3-for-22 in one game against the right-hander this season.

