Player prop bet options for Corbin Carroll, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 35 walks and 32 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped 16 bases.

He's slashing .267/.361/.434 so far this year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 19 1-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 49 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI.

He's slashed .246/.339/.432 on the year.

Contreras brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and four RBI.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 vs. Pirates Jun. 18 2-for-3 1 0 1 4 vs. Pirates Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Twins Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Athletics Jun. 11 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Gallen Stats

Zac Gallen (8-2) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 16th start of the season.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned nine quality starts.

Gallen has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 13th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 24th, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 17th.

Gallen Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians Jun. 16 7.0 6 1 1 7 0 at Tigers Jun. 11 5.2 10 5 5 5 2 vs. Braves Jun. 4 6.0 9 3 2 6 1 vs. Rockies May. 30 6.0 5 0 0 7 2 at Phillies May. 24 5.2 5 2 2 3 2

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 78 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs, 28 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He's slashing .307/.388/.594 on the season.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jun. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 18 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 0

Ketel Marte Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Marte Stats

Ketel Marte has 77 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .293/.366/.498 on the season.

Marte enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with a double, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Marte Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jun. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Brewers Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 17 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 15 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0

