Zac Gallen will take the mound for the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) on Wednesday, June 21 against the Milwaukee Brewers (38-35), who will answer with Julio Teheran. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at American Family Field.

The Brewers are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Diamondbacks (-140). The over/under for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (8-2, 2.96 ERA) vs Teheran - MIL (2-2, 1.78 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Brewers and Diamondbacks game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will William Contreras get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won 23, or 69.7%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Diamondbacks have a 15-6 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 15 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a win-loss record of 7-10 when favored by +115 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220) Willy Adames 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+165) Owen Miller 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+225) Jesse Winker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+220) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 1st Win NL Central +115 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.