How to Watch the Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 21
Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field in the final of a three-game series, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Brewers Player Props
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers' 82 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.
- Milwaukee ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 26th with just 297 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Brewers have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).
- The Brewers rank 26th in strikeouts per game (9.4) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.08 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- Brewers pitchers have a 1.274 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Julio Teheran (2-2) will take the mound for the Brewers, his sixth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed one hit in six innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Teheran has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has made five appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Rich Hill
|6/17/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Mitch Keller
|6/18/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Luis Ortiz
|6/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
|6/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Ryne Nelson
|6/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Zac Gallen
|6/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Shane Bieber
|6/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Tanner Bibee
|6/25/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Aaron Civale
|6/26/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Justin Verlander
|6/27/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Julio Teheran
|Tylor Megill
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.