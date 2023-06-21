Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (38-35) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-30) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on June 21.
The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (8-2, 2.96 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Julio Teheran (2-2, 1.78 ERA).
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The past 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have won in 15, or 46.9%, of the 32 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Milwaukee has been victorious seven times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Milwaukee is the fifth-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (297 total).
- The Brewers have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.08) in the majors this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Pirates
|W 5-4
|Julio Teheran vs Rich Hill
|June 17
|Pirates
|W 5-0
|Wade Miley vs Mitch Keller
|June 18
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Freddy Peralta vs Luis Ortiz
|June 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Corbin Burnes vs Merrill Kelly
|June 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Colin Rea vs Ryne Nelson
|June 21
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Zac Gallen
|June 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Wade Miley vs Shane Bieber
|June 24
|@ Guardians
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Tanner Bibee
|June 25
|@ Guardians
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Aaron Civale
|June 26
|@ Mets
|-
|Colin Rea vs Justin Verlander
|June 27
|@ Mets
|-
|Julio Teheran vs Tylor Megill
