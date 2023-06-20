William Contreras Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
William Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .485 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on June 20 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Pirates.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 35 of 55 games this season (63.6%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (20.0%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a home run (14.5%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (27.3%), with two or more RBI in six of them (10.9%).
- In 24 games this year (43.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|27
|.266
|AVG
|.228
|.373
|OBP
|.310
|.479
|SLG
|.386
|11
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|11
|17/15
|K/BB
|28/11
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.44).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nelson (3-4) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.30 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the righty tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.30 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
