Rowdy Tellez Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Rowdy Tellez (.147 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 149 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has five doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 23 walks while batting .225.
- Tellez has had a hit in 39 of 66 games this season (59.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (15.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Tellez has driven home a run in 21 games this year (31.8%), including more than one RBI in 10.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 27.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.206
|AVG
|.243
|.265
|OBP
|.325
|.402
|SLG
|.441
|9
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|16
|25/9
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.44).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 82 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Nelson (3-4) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 15th start of the season. He has a 5.30 ERA in 71 1/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 5.30 ERA and 5.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
