After going 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game, Luis Urias and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Ryne Nelson) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Luis Urías Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Urías At The Plate

Urias is hitting .114 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Urias has a base hit in four of 12 games played this season (33.3%), but no multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Urias has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luis Urías Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 .136 AVG .077 .321 OBP .200 .182 SLG .308 1 XBH 1 0 HR 1 3 RBI 1 7/2 K/BB 4/2 0 SB 0

