On Tuesday, June 20 at 8:10 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers (37-35) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (44-29) at American Family Field. Colin Rea will get the call for the Brewers, while Ryne Nelson will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +105 odds to win. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Rea - MIL (3-4, 4.71 ERA) vs Nelson - ARI (3-4, 5.30 ERA)

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 21, or 55.3%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Brewers have gone 16-12 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Milwaukee has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 36 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (55.6%) in those games.

This year, the Diamondbacks have won 13 of 27 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Willy Adames 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Luis Urías 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+225) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Rowdy Tellez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 1st Win NL Central +100 - 1st

