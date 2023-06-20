Blake Perkins and the Milwaukee Brewers will take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on Tuesday.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -120 +100 9 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have won 55.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (21-17).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, Milwaukee has gone 17-14 (54.8%).

The Brewers have a 54.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Milwaukee has had an over/under set by bookmakers 72 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 30 of those games (30-39-3).

The Brewers have a 4-6-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-17 16-18 17-15 20-20 27-21 10-14

