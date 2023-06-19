Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the mound, June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames is batting .200 with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Adames has reached base via a hit in 33 games this year (of 61 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 61), and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (27.9%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (9.8%).
- In 39.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.217
|AVG
|.181
|.296
|OBP
|.273
|.400
|SLG
|.324
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|14
|38/14
|K/BB
|31/13
|1
|SB
|3
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.49).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.25), 20th in WHIP (1.108), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
