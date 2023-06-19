Owen Miller Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Diamondbacks - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Owen Miller -- with a slugging percentage of .222 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Merrill Kelly on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Owen Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Owen Miller At The Plate
- Miller is batting .290 with 11 doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 70.4% of his games this year (38 of 54), Miller has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 7.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 54), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Miller has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of his games.
- He has scored in 18 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Owen Miller Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|.269
|AVG
|.311
|.340
|OBP
|.323
|.419
|SLG
|.411
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|8
|20/8
|K/BB
|16/2
|4
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (82 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.25), 20th in WHIP (1.108), and 22nd in K/9 (9.7).
